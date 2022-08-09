Wisconsin Assembly leader Vos beats Trump-backed challenger

Wisconsin Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has defeated a little-known Donald Trump-endorsed challenger.

Vos overcame intense criticism from Trump and others for not pursuing decertification of Joe Biden’s 2020 election win in Wisconsin.

Vos defeated political newcomer Adam Steen in Tuesday’s primary, even after Steen joined Trump at a rally in suburban Milwaukee just days before the election.

Vos has been speaker since 2013, longest in state history.