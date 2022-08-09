© 2022 WXPR
Election

Michels wins Wisconsin GOP governor primary, will face Evers

WXPR | By Associated Press
Published August 9, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT
Michels 1.jpg
Katie Thoresen
/
WXPR
Tim Michels makes a campaign stop in Rhinelander.

Businessman Tim Michels has won Wisconsin's Republican nomination to take on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Tuesday’s primary sets up a high-stakes contest that could reshape how elections are conducted in the marquee battleground.

Michels was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. He defeated former Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who had support from former Vice President Mike Pence.

Both Michels and Kleefisch falsely claimed the 2020 presidential election was rigged, a lie Trump has pushed in an effort to overturn his loss to Joe Biden.

Earlier Tuesday, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes won the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate to face Sen. Ron Johnson.

August Primary 2022
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
