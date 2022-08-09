Michels wins Wisconsin GOP governor primary, will face Evers

Businessman Tim Michels has won Wisconsin's Republican nomination to take on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Tuesday’s primary sets up a high-stakes contest that could reshape how elections are conducted in the marquee battleground.

Michels was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. He defeated former Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who had support from former Vice President Mike Pence.

Both Michels and Kleefisch falsely claimed the 2020 presidential election was rigged, a lie Trump has pushed in an effort to overturn his loss to Joe Biden.

Earlier Tuesday, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes won the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate to face Sen. Ron Johnson.