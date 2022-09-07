Wisconsin Elections Commission passes new guidance for disabled voters

The Wisconsin Elections Commission has issued new guidance for voters with disabilities.

It comes after a federal judge ruled last week that voters with disabilities can receive help turning in their ballots.

People who are helping voters with a disability should identify themselves as an agent.

There are stipulations about who can and cannot perform that role. The agent cannot be the voter’s "employer, an agent of their employer, or an officer or agent of the voter’s union."

Discussion on the new guidance lasted nearly two hours Tuesday. It included multiple proposed amendments that failed.

