MI groups say it's time to get ready to vote in midterm elections

The midterm elections are coming up on Nov. 8, and advocates are reminding Michiganders to plan now on how, when, and where they will cast their ballots.

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, and nonpartisan groups such as the League of Women Voters and Promote the Vote say now is the time to register or ensure their registration is up-to-date. They also encourage people who want to be more involved in the democratic process to consider becoming a poll worker.

Christina Schlitt, president of the League of Women Voters of Michigan, said it is essential to ensure the process goes smoothly.

"We're all trying to encourage our members to be poll workers," Schlitt explained. "We think it's important to lend to the public perception of the integrity of the process with the League being a trusted source."

It's also National High School Voter Registration Week. Schlitt noted the League's effort to emphasize the importance of getting young people involved, by sponsoring competitions across the state with prizes for the most registrations.

Sharon Dolente, senior adviser for Promote the Vote Michigan, said Michiganders can register online, by mail or in person at a clerk's office or the Secretary of State's office up to and including Election Day. She added it is also a good idea to make sure you are still registered.

"We encourage folks to check their registration online, which they can do at the Michigan Voter Information Center," Dolente urged. "Because sometimes, particularly in the last couple of years with the pandemic and stuff, folks may have moved just to make sure that they're registered at their current address."

Dolente emphasized there are resources for people with more questions.

"There's a nonpartisan voter protection hotline," Dolente stated. "If folks have any questions, concerns, and they need to talk it through with someone, or they can't find the information, it's 866-OUR VOTE (687-8683)."