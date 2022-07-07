© 2022 WXPR
Wisconsin Elections Commission sends postcards to unregistered, eligible voters

WXPR | By Erin Gottsacker
Published July 7, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT
The Wisconsin Elections Commission will mail about 178,000 postcards this week to state residents who are eligible to vote, but haven’t yet registered.

The postcards will direct potential voters to register online at myvote.wi.gov.

They’ll be sent to people who have a Wisconsin ID or driver’s license, but don’t have an active voting record.

The effort is a requirement of Wisconsin’s participation in the Electronic Registration Information Center, which Wisconsin joined in 2016.

WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe says the postcards are an official way to notify eligible citizens in Wisconsin about voter registration.

