Politics & Government

Wisconsin, national Democrats launch coordinated campaign

WXPR | By Associated Press
Published June 2, 2022 at 8:37 AM CDT
Wisconsin Democrats are announcing a joint effort with national party leaders they are calling the largest midterm coordinated campaign in state history.

The goal is to reelect Gov. Tony Evers and defeat Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.

The effort announced Thursday is dubbed Forward for Wisconsin.

It is a partnership between the state and national Democratic parties, Evers’ campaign and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

Democrats promised to target rural parts of the state, which have been trending toward Republicans in recent elections.

The effort will also target communities of color, college students and tribal members.

Politics & Government
