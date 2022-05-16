© 2022 WXPR
Politics & Government

Wisconsin Republicans look to unite amid internal feuds

WXPR | By Associated Press
Published May 16, 2022 at 7:15 AM CDT
madison.jpg
pixabay.com
/

Wisconsin Republicans gathering for their annual convention this week are trying to unite to defeat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and reelect U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, in two of the most hotly contested races nationwide this year.

But instead of spending the past year looking ahead to 2022, Republicans have spent a lot of time bickering with one another over 2020 and whether to endorse a gubernatorial candidate this year.

The divisions will be on full display Saturday, as Republicans decide whether to endorse a candidate for governor amid calls from one candidate and some party activists to not endorse anyone.

