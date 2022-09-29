© 2022 WXPR
Tiffany and Ausman to debate at Lakeland Union High School

WXPR | By Erin Gottsacker
Published September 29, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT
U.S. Republican Representative Tom Tiffany will debate his democratic challenger, Dick Ausman, at Lakeland Union High School on Tuesday, October 4, at 7 p.m.

The debate is open to the public. It is scheduled for 90 minutes.

Tiffany is running for reelection after serving his first term in Congress. The Republican grew up on a dairy farm near Elmwood, Wisconsin and previously served in the Wisconsin State Assembly and State Senate.

Democratic candidate Ausman is running for his first election. The former publishing executive lives in Lac du Flambeau, and grew up near Merrill.

The two candidates are competing for a chance to run Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District, which covers 26 counties, including Oneida, Vilas, Forest, Florence, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, and Price counties.

The General Election is Tuesday, November 8.

