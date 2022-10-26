November 8th Election: What’s on the ballot, where to vote, & related deadlines

The 2022 Midterm Election is Tuesday, November 8th.

Major races on the ballot include Governor, U.S. Senate, as well as your local state representatives and some school referendums.

You can see what will be on your ballot by entering your address at the My Vote Wisconsin website.

That's also where you can check your voter registration status and learn how to register if you need to.

There are several upcoming deadlines, especially for those voting absentee or that still need to register to vote.



Registration Deadlines:

November 4, 2022 @ 5:00 p.m - Deadline to Register in Your Municipal Clerk’s Office- Voters may register in-person in their municipal clerk’s office during the clerk’s business hours until 5:00 p.m. on November 4, 2022. Find your Municipal Clerk’s Contact Information here.

November 8, 2022 from 7:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m - Register to Vote at Your Polling Place- Voters can register to vote at their polling place on Election Day, November 8, 2022. Find your Polling Place here.

Absentee Deadlines:

October 25, 2022, possibly through November 6, 2022 -Deadline for In-Person Absentee- Voters can possibly request and vote an absentee ballot in-person in their municipal clerk’s office through November 6, 2022. Office hours vary by municipality. Some municipal offices may not offer additional in-person absentee hours. Check MyVote or contact your municipal clerk for absentee voting hours.

November 3, 2022 @ 5:00 p.m.- Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot- Regular and Permanent Overseas Voters- If you are a regular or a Permanent Overseas Voters, your absentee ballot request must be received by your municipal clerk no later than 5:00 p.m. on November 3, 2022.

November 4, 2022 @ 5:00 p.m.- Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot- Indefinitely Confined and Military- If a voter is indefinitely confined, or military and not away from home, your absentee ballot request must be received by your municipal clerk no later than 5:00 p.m. on November 4, 2022.

November 8, 2022 @ 5:00 p.m- Deadline for Hospitalized Voters- Voters who are in a hospital may request a ballot be brought to them by an appointed agent if they are hospitalized in the 7 days preceding the election. Hospitalized electors may request an absentee ballot between November 1, 2022 and November 8, 2022 at 5:00 p.m.

November 8, 2022 @ 5:00 p.m.- Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot- Military If a voter is in the military then your absentee ballot request must be received by your municipal clerk no later than 5:00 p.m. on November 8, 2022.

November 8, 2022 @ 8:00 p.m.- - Deadline to Return Absentee Ballot- If you have already received an absentee ballot, you must return your absentee ballot by mail or delivery to your municipal clerk. Your ballot must be received by your municipal clerk no later than 8:00 p.m. on Election Day, November 8, 2022.

If you plan on returning your ballot by mail, the USPS recommends doing so by November 1st. It can take up to 7 days for your voted ballot to be received by your municipal clerk by mail. It can take longer if your mailing address is outside of Wisconsin.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th. Polls are open 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.