Midterms 2022

Two lawsuits filed this week argue that Wisconsin election clerks should be allowed to accept absentee ballots that are missing portions of witness addresses.
A new election poll from AARP found Republican candidates for major Wisconsin midterm races have narrow leads over their Democratic rivals. The lead is stronger among voters 50-plus.
U.S. Republican Representative Tom Tiffany will debate his democratic challenger, Dick Ausman, at Lakeland Union High School on Tuesday, October 4, at 7 p.m. The debate is open to the public.
Michigan lawmakers approved legislation Wednesday that would allow larger municipalities to begin processing ballots two days before an election.
Three Lakes School District asks voters to approve new operational referendum as current one to expireThree Lakes School District is one of more than 60 districts in Wisconsin asking voters to approve a referendum this November.