Voter turnout in the Northwoods was high this midterm election, but not higher than in 2018

Turnout for Wisconsin’s midterm election was high, but did not surpass the state’s record turnout levels for a midterm election set four years ago.

About 57 percent of Wisconsin’s eligible voters submitted a ballot in last week’s election.

That’s higher than in any other state midterm election, aside from 2018 when about 59 percent of eligible voters participated.

The Northwoods follows a similar pattern.

Both Oneida and Vilas counties saw high voter participation last week, but still less than in the midterm four years ago. About 79 percent of Vilas County’s registered voters cast ballot last week, compared to 78 percent in Oneida County.

Both counties saw voter participation rise to more than 80 percent in 2018.

Michigan, on the other hand, did see record levels of voting for a midterm election.

More than 4.5 million Michigan residents voted in last week’s election, where the governor, state legislators and abortion access were on the ballot.