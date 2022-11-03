Forest County sheriff’s candidates say funding and drug prevention are top concerns

Amid the highly publicized races for Wisconsin’s next governor and senator, voters in Forest County will also elect the next sheriff.

Current Sheriff Ron Skallerud faces Captain Jeff Marvin.

Ron Skallerud Facebook Current Sheriff Ron Skallerud is running as an independent candidate for Forest County Sheriff.

Skallerud is running as an independent candidate. He’s previously served as a police officer with the Forest County Sheriff’s Office, Crandon and Wabeno police departments, and worked as an instructor in Nicolet College’s criminal justice program.

Skallerud was appointed sheriff last November, and says he feels he has more to offer.

“I’d say my number one priority is enhancing the budget process,” he says, “finding ways to look for new sources of funding, new ways to partner with other entities and just finding ways that we can continue to provide the best public safety services possible while not adding to the burden of our tax base.”

Since he’s been in office, Skallerud has updated the sheriff department’s communications system. He has also partnered with the county’s social services department and tribal communities to obtain additional funding for positions within the sheriff’s office.

His opponent, Republican Jeff Marvin, has worked with the Forest County Sheriff’s Office for the past 25 years and has been a captain and lead investigator for the past decade.

Jeff Marvin Facebook Republican Jeff Marvin is one of the candidates for Forest County sheriff.

If he takes office, Marvin says he’d like to focus on the county’s drug problem.

“As sheriff, I feel that we can further prevent the drug addiction and abuse problems by prevention, education and recovery,” he says. “Being able to supply inmates in our jail with every resource we can to help fight addiction would be beneficial to our community.”

Marvin says his other priorities include addressing staffing issues within the Sheriff’s Office and boosting safety resources in schools.

