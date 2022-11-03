On the ballot: major state and national races

On November 8th, Wisconsin voters will choose their next Governor.

It’s one of several major statewide races on the ballot.

Wisconsin voters will decide whether to re-elect current Democratic Governor Tony Evers or elect Republican businessman Tim Michels.

Michels has campaigned heavily on crime, wanting to make changes the state’s parole system.

Democrat Evers has focused his re-election bid on abortion. He wants to make it more accessible now that the state’s 1800s abortion ban is in effect after the overturning of Roe vs. Wade.

Candidates for Attorney General are pushing similar campaigns.

Republican challenger Eric Toney has been working to portray himself as a tough-on-crime prosecutor.

Incumbent Democrat Josh Kaul has built his campaign around a lawsuit he filed seeking to undo Wisconsin's 1849 abortion ban as well as his efforts to advance gun control legislation.

A usually quiet race is getting a lot of attention this year.

Democrat Doug La Follette has held the office of the Secretary of State since 1982. Republican Amy Loudenbeck is challenging him.

The office’s power has diminished over the years.

But some Republicans would like to see Secretary of State have some control over elections as seen in other states.

Adding new duties to the secretary of state's office would require approval from both the Legislature and the governor.

Wisconsin is also being closely watched for its U.S. Senate race.

Democrat Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is challenging incumbent Republican Senator Ron Johnson.

It’s one of a handful of seats that could determine which party has control of the Senate.

Republican U.S. Congressman Tom Tiffany is also up for re-election. His district covers much of northern Wisconsin.

Democrat Dick Ausman is running against him.

You can learn more about what will be on your November 8th ballot by visiting the My Vote Wisconsin website.