On the Ballot: February Primary

Today is the February Primary in Wisconsin.

People all across the state will be voting to narrow the field in the Wisconsin Supreme Court Race.

Supreme Court Race

There are four candidates on the ballot for that race.

While officially a non-partisan race, candidates tend to run as either conservative or liberal.

Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz and Dane County Judge Everett Mitchell are backed by Democrats.

Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow and Former Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly are running as conservatives.

The two candidates with the most votes will appear on the April 4th ballot. The winner of that election will decide the ideological balance of the state's highest court.

Oneida County Judge

In Oneida County, voters will also be narrowing the race for Oneida County Circuit Court Judge Branch One.

The position is currently held by Judge Mary Burns who was appointed by Governor Evers after Judge O’Melia retired last summer.

She is running for the position as well as Oneida County Corporation Counsel Mike Fugle and Oneida County District Attorney Michael Schiek.

Other Races

Some Northwoods towns also have primary elections for town supervisor positions.

You can find out what’s on your ballot and where to vote on the My Vote Wisconsin website.

Polls are open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.