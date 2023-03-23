Spring Election 2023 Voter Guide

The Spring Election is on April 4th. Voters will decide the next Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice, whether to make constitutional changes to the state’s bail laws, and select their choice in a handful of local races.

This guide is to help voters find out what’s on their ballot, information on candidates and referenda, and how to vote.

What’s on the ballot statewide?

All Wisconsinites will see the Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice race on their ballots.

Conservative former Justice Dan Kelly faces liberal Judge Janet Protasiewicz. They’re both after the seat left open by retiring Justice Pat Roggensack.

Whoever wins will determine the ideological balance of the court that currently favors conservatives four to seven.

You can watch the only debate between the two candidates here.

All voters will also see referendum questions on the ballot.



“Conditions of release before conviction. Shall section 8 (2) of article I of the constitution be amended to allow a court to impose on an accused person being released before conviction conditions that are designed to protect the community from serious harm?” “Cash bail before conviction. Shall section 8 (2) of article I of the constitution be amended to allow a court to impose cash bail on a person accused of a violent crime based on the totality of the circumstances, including the accused’s previous convictions for a violent crime, the probability that the accused will fail to appear, the need to protect the community from serious harm and prevent witness intimidation, and potential affirmative defenses?”

The two questions around bail would amend the Wisconsin Constitution if passed. The amendment would allow judges to consider previous convictions when setting bail for someone accused of a violent crime as defined by the Wisconsin Legislature. Right now, judges can only factor in if the person is likely to make their court appearance when setting bail.

Yes votes on the questions support the constitutional amendments. No votes oppose changes.

The other question is about state welfare benefits.

“Shall able-bodied, childless adults be required to look for work in order to receive taxpayer-funded welfare benefits?”

This is an advisory question. It would not enact changes to work requirement laws.

A yes vote would support advising the Wisconsin Legislature to require able-bodied, childless adults to look for work in order to receive taxpayer-funded welfare benefits. A no vote would be opposed to advising the Wisconsin Legislature to make these changes.

What else is on my ballot?

People in Oneida County will be selecting the next Oneida County Circuit Court Judge.

Judge Mary Burns currently holds the position. She was appointed by Governor Evers to fill the remaining term after Judge O’Melia retired last year.

Burns is being challenged by current Oneida County District Attorney Michael Schiek.

WXPR spoke with both candidates ahead of the February Primary. You can learn more about Judge Burns here and D.A. Schiek here.

There are also a handful of local town supervisor and school board races. Park Falls will also be choosing a new mayor.

You can learn what will be on your ballot by entering your address on the MyVoteWI website.

How can I learn more about the local candidates?

The non-partisan League of Women Voters puts out a Vote 411 guide.

Candidates are sent the same questions and their responses, if they choose to participate, are posted to the website.

Enter your address at Vote411.org to see the responses for the candidates on your ballot.

How can I vote?

You can vote at the polls on April 4th from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. You can find your polling place here.

In-person absentee voting is going on now through April 2nd. Office hours vary by municipality. You should contact your local clerk to see when you can vote in-person absentee.

March 30th is the last day you can request an absentee ballot for regular or permanent overseas voters. The deadline is March 31st if you are indefinitely confined or military.

Absent ballots need to be returned by mail or in person to your municipal clerk by 8:00 p.m. on April 4th.

You do need to bring a valid form of ID with you to vote.

Can I still register?

You can register to vote up to and on election day in Wisconsin.

Check your current voter registration on the MyVoteWI website. If you’re not registered, it will direct you to your options and what you’ll need.

You can register at your municipal clerk’s office during business hours until 5:00 p.m. on March 31st. You can also register at your polling place on election day.

Election day is April 4, 2023.