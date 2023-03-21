Spring Election 2023

-
Wisconsin voters had a chance to cast ballots in person starting Tuesday in the state's high-stakes Supreme Court race
-
Several statewide and local races and referendums are on the ballot for the upcoming April 4th election.
-
Voting rights organizations work to inform Native American communities on importance of Wisconsin Supreme Court raceOrganizations supporting Native American’s right to vote are trying to educate people about the upcoming Wisconsin Supreme Court Election.
-
The Democrats’ choice in a high-stakes Wisconsin Supreme Court race says she would not hear cases brought by the Wisconsin Democratic Party because it has donated $2.5 million to her campaign.
-
Wisconsin election officials say about 20% of the state's voting-age population cast ballots in the state Supreme Court primary.
-
A liberal Milwaukee judge and a conservative former state Supreme Court justice have won Tuesday’s primary to face off in a Wisconsin Supreme Court race that will determine majority control.
-
Judge Mary Burns and Oneida County District Attorney Michael Schiek were the top two vote-getters in Tuesday's primary.