Matthew DeFour / Wisconsin Watch

Statehouse Bureau Chief

Matthew DeFour started in September 2022 as Wisconsin Watch's first statehouse bureau chief. Previously at the Wisconsin State Journal he covered state and local government for 16 years, including four years as state politics editor. He has a BSJ and MSJ from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. He was honored by his peers as the 2020 Wisconsin Watchdog of the Year.