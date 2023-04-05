ELECTION: Schiek defeats Burns for Oneida County Circuit Court Judge, New Mayors for Antigo and Park Falls

Oneida County District Attorney Michael Schiek will be the next Oneida County Circuit Court Branch I Judge.

He defeated current Judge Mary Burns with about 54% of the votes in Tuesday’s election.

Burns was appointed to the position last summer after Judge Patrick O’Melia retired. Schiek has spent the last 11 years serving as Oneida County’s District Attorney.

Schiek is elected to a six-year term.

Mayoral Races

In Antigo, Terry Brand defeated current Mayor Bill Brandt with 51 percent of the votes.

Current Park Falls Mayor Michael Bablick did not run again. In that race, Tara Tervort defeated Joseph Oskvarek with 70 percent of the votes.

There were a high number of contested town supervisor races in many counties. You can view those results here.

Voter Turnout

Turnout was high for the spring election.

Vilas County had a 54% voter turnout. Spring elections in 2021 and 2022 in Vilas County had around 30% voter turnout.

It’s similar in Oneida County. The two previous years had 30% or fewer voters in the spring elections compared to 50% voter turnout this year.

Election results are unofficial until verified by the board of canvass.