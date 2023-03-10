League of Women Voters of the Northwoods announces spring election voter guide for local races

On April 4th, voters all across Wisconsin will make their choice for the next State Supreme Court Justice.

Voters will also be asked referendum questions on bail and one on welfare.

In addition to these statewide races, there are also a handful of local ones for town supervisors, school board members, and some counties, like Oneida, are electing circuit court judges.

It can be hard to keep track of what’s on your ballot and where candidates stand.

That’s one of the reasons the League of Women Voters creates the Vote 411 Guide.

“It’s a one-stop shop for election-related information. The league started the site in October of 2006. It was meant to be providing non-partisan information to the public with both general and state-specific information. Local leagues contribute voter guides to the site when elections are being held,” said Yolan Mistele, the Vote 411 coordinator for the Northwoods chapter.

The League reaches out to candidates with the same questions and posts the answers in the candidate’s own words.

Mistele says they’ve done local guides for Vilas, Lincoln, and Oneida counties.

In addition to the ballot and candidate information, you can also find your registration status and look up your polling place.

Some of this voting information can also be found at the My Vote Wisconsin website.

While non-presidential election years don’t typically see as high of voter turnout, Mistele says there’s been growing interest in local races.

“I think our local offices are becoming more and more important to us. That’s where most of the actions that we can contribute to or be more aware of will be taking place. So voting for those local offices is really important nowadays,” she said.

The League of Women Voters of the Northwoods handles the information for the local races like school boards and town supervisors.

Judicial and statewide races are handled by a different part of the organization. Mistele says if that information isn’t yet showing up for you, it should be soon.