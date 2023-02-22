Burns, Schiek advance to April 4 ballot for Oneida County Circuit Court Judge

In Oneida County, Judge Mary Burns and Oneida County District Attorney Michael Schiek were the top two-vote getters in the primary race for Oneida County Circuit Court Judge.

They and Oneida County Corporation Counsel Mike Fugle were running to be on the April 4th ballot.

Of the 7,022 votes cast Tuesday, Burns got about 42% of the votes, Schiek 38%, and Fugle 15%.

Burns currently holds the position. She was appointed by Governor Evers after Judge O’Melia retired last summer.

Burns and Schiek will face off in the April 4 election.

Oneida County had about 27% voter turnout.