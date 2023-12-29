As election season ramps up, WI moves into overhaul mode

In 2024 and beyond, Wisconsin could see big changes related to voting.

New political boundaries are expected based on a state Supreme Court ruling, while some pro-democracy organizers hope for a different way of choosing candidates.

Last week's court decision resulted in current legislative maps, drawn up by Republicans, being tossed out over arguments they were unconstitutional.

Researchers have long noted that Wisconsin has some of the most gerrymandered maps in the country.

Bob Maline, a volunteer with GrassRoots Organizing Western WI (GROWW) Action, said he's happy with the outcome. He said he hopes the state takes things a step further by adopting "Final Five Voting."

"It reduces the incentives that create those toxic, hate-filled campaign ads," said Maline. "It reduces the incentives that reward gridlock and extremism in our elections today."

The process essentially creates a nonpartisan primary, with the top five vote-getters moving on to the general election. In that second step, a ranked choice-style system would be used.

A bill in Wisconsin to switch to Final Five has bipartisan support, but Maline said it may take several legislative sessions to see a vote.

Analysts say a potential setback under this approach is voters not being able to discern between moderate and extreme candidates.

As for redistricting changes, Maline said it wouldn't be surprising to see Republicans appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

But he said he's still hopeful Wisconsin voters will soon get a chance to cast their ballots under updated boundaries.

"This is the best chance we have for truly fair maps," said Maline, "and it's the right process."

Maline has been part of past grassroots campaigns that called for an independent redistricting commission in Wisconsin.

Policymakers have a couple of weeks to submit new maps that will be reviewed by court-appointed consultants. Republican leaders have insisted their methods in creating the maps were fair and legal.