Few February primary races across the Northwoods

A handful of communities in the Northwoods will have races on the ballot for the February Primary.

In Lincoln County, there will be two races in Merrill.

One is to narrow down the candidates for the City of Merrill Alderperson in District 8. The other is for the Lincoln County Supervisor in District 2.

The other primaries in the WXPR listening area are for school board races.

The Lakeland School District in parts of Oneida and Vilas County and the Lac du Flambeau School District in Vilas County will have races.

In Forest County, the Crandon and Wabeno School Boards have primary races.

About a dozen voters in Langlade County can vote in the Wabeno School Board race. According to the Langlade County Clerk, their voting place will be in the Town of Freedom.

There are no primary races in Iron or Price counties.

The primary election is February 20th. Polls open at 7:00 a.m.

There are four elections in Wisconsin this year.

The next one will be April 2nd it will include the Presidential primary as well as county, city, and school board races and referenda.

You can visit My Vote Wisconsin to check your voter registration status, polling location, and view what will be on your ballot. Local races may not appear until closer to the election day.