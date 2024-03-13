Felzkowski announces re-election bid for State Senate

State Senator Mary Felzkowski announced Tuesday she will be running for re-election this November in Wisconsin’s 12th Senate District.

The Republican from Tomahawk was first elected to the state senate in 2020. Before that she was a representative in the state Assembly for 8 years.

In a statement announcing her re-election campaign Felzkowski said, “I’ve been extremely honored to have the opportunity to represent the people of northern Wisconsin in Madison, and I hope to earn your vote as we continue to fight for lower taxes, smaller government, less burdensome regulations, and strong conservative values.”

You can read her entire announcement here.

Under new district maps, the 12th Senate District now covers all of Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marinette, Oneida, and Vilas Counties. Parts of Oconto, Marathon, and Shawano Counties are also included.

State Senators serve four-year terms.

