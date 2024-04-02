© 2024 WXPR
Strong start to voter turnout in Rhinelander during Spring Election

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published April 2, 2024 at 6:48 PM CDT
Katie Thoresen
/
WXPR

The City of Rhinelander had a steady stream of voters throughout the morning.

As of 1:00 p.m. more than 900 people had voted at the Hodag Dome. In the Spring Election in 2023 roughly 1,700 people voted in total.

“We've had people in here, from the very second the polls open, and we usually have at least a couple dozen people in the polling place at any given time,” Austyn Zarda, the Rhinelander City Clerk.”

Zarda also said they’d had a fair amount of people registering to vote at the polls.

As of Monday, there were just over 4,000 registered voters in the City of Rhinelander.

“Lots of folks registering to vote, which is always good to see a lot of young folks coming in, which is always my favorite,” he said.

People have been voting absentee across the Northwoods. Here’s a county breakdown of absentee voting as of the morning of April 1st according to data from the Wisconsin Elections Commission:

CountyAbsentee Ballots Returned
Forest145
Vilas1091
Oneida 1536
Langlade384
Lincoln766
Price265
Iron285

Polls are open until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Election WXPR NewsCity of RhinelandervotingElections
Katie Thoresen
Katie Thoresen is WXPR's News Director/Vice President.
