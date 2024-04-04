Lincoln County Board Chairman unseated in election

Lincoln County will need to select a new chair for the county board.

Current chairman Don Friske was defeated in Tuesday’s election.

Christine Vorpagel won the contest for the District 9 county board seat with 55 percent of the vote, defeating Friske.

It will be up to the Lincoln County Board to decide who the next chair will be.

Friske presided over the board when the decision was made to sell the Pine Crest Nursing Home in Merrill, which had been a hotly debated topic.