August Primary 2024 Voter Guide

The partisan primary election in Wisconsin is August 13th.

On the ballot will be candidates for: U.S. Senate, State Assembly, some State Senate seats and county clerks, treasurers, and register of deeds. There are also two constitutional amendment questions for all voters regarding how federal funding is spent in the state.

Winning candidates from the primary election will be on November 5th ballot.

Reminder: The new district maps are in place for the State Senate and Assembly Districts. You can find what districts you live in on the Wisconsin Legislature website. Make sure the 2024 maps are selected. You can also see what will be on your ballot on the My Vote Wisconsin website.

U.S. Senate

One of Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate seats is up for election. Sen. Tammy Baldwin is running for re-election. She is running unopposed in the Democratic Primary.

There are three candidates on the ballot running to win the Republican nomination:

Eric Hovde

Charles E. Barman

Rejani Raveendran

The winner of the Republican primary will face Sen. Baldwin in the November 5th Election.

Congress and State Legislature Races

WXPR emailed a questionnaire to candidates in the following races. There were three main questions with a limit of 1,500 characters. (I) indicates incumbents. These are the unedited responses:

Congressional District 7

Republicans

Tom Tiffany (I) Why are you running for this office? The people of Wisconsin all know what the issues facing our country are; inflation, immigration, and foreign policy being chief among them. What the people of Wisconsin are interested in hearing are solutions, and that is what I am running to provide. It has been an honor of a lifetime to represent you in Congress and I look forward to working hand-in-hand with you to restore the American Dream of prosperity and happiness for all. What experience do you have that qualifies you for this office? As a small business owner, I have seen firsthand the negative effect that the heavy hand of government can have on our local communities. This is what originally drove me to get involved in local and state politics. During my time in the state legislature, I served on the Joint Finance Committee, which is responsible for the state’s budget, and served as chairman of the Senate Committee on Sporting, Heritage, Mining and Forestry. I worked tirelessly to balance the budget and defend the Second Amendment and Wisconsin’s rich hunting and fishing heritage. This has provided me with the groundwork needed to properly represent you, the citizens of Northern and Western Wisconsin, as your Congressman for the past four years. What do you believe is the most pressing issue among residents in your district, and how would you like to see it addressed? The single most important issue facing not only the Seventh Congressional District, but the nation as a whole, is the invasion occurring on our Southern Border. Much of the attention is rightfully placed on the number of deadly drugs that flow across the border, but we cannot overlook the human trafficking aspect. So many women and children fall victim to heinous acts as they make the dangerous journey across Central America, it is our duty to protect these individuals, and we can do that by securing our border and making it hard for the cartels to do business. Lastly, we cannot forget about the deadly toll that illegal immigration takes here at home. Just this year, we have seen three entirely preventable deaths take place in Northern Wisconsin. Two young children and one father were killed at the hands of people who were in our country illegally, but it doesn’t have to be this way. Last year, the House passed the strongest border bill in our nation’s history, but Senator Schumer’s refuses to take it up in the Senate. I believe that if we can pass this bill through the Senate and have the President sign it, we can end the human tragedy taking place and begin to secure the border. Website: https://tomtiffany.com/

Running unopposed in the primary

Democrats

Kyle Kilbourn Why are you running for this office? My parents struggled to make ends meet throughout my childhood, but wanted a better life for me and my brother. I was able to make good on those dreams through opportunities in pursuit of the American Dream. I’m running today because those opportunities to get ahead are becoming harder and harder for most Americans. We need a representative looking out for working Wisconsinites, not campaign donors. What experience do you have that qualifies you for this office? I have a history of governing, not politics - student and neighborhood boards, and recently in a tourism project to make Oneida County an accessible and inviting place for tourists and residents. Whether it was conducting research about aging in place for seniors, or understanding convenience station users, I listen to find underlying values. I have collaborated with C-suite executives, patients, healthcare workers, delivery drivers, and many others to develop market facing solutions. In Congress, I will listen to constituents to develop better solutions and laws. What do you believe is the most pressing issue among residents in your district, and how would you like to see it addressed? Reproductive justice and protecting democracy are the most pressing issues facing Wisconsin today. If we address this, we can grow our economy and create good jobs while transitioning to protect the environment. Our district can lead the emerging care economy, with traditions of caring for our neighbors, animals, and land. By strengthening our tourism, farming, and forests with industries that build on these traditions, we can enhance rather than degrade the place we call home. This starts by electing leaders who will commit to good governance for all. Website: https://www.kylekilbourn.com/meet-kyle

Elsa Rae Duranceau Why are you running for this office? I am running for Congress to continue my work with public programs and policies. Rural Wisconsin often loses out on federal dollars due to antiquated thresholds and data-based requirements. Additionally, I watched our current representative vote against funding that would have supported the child care industry and decided we need someone who cares and understands the needs of our working families. I will passionately advocate for funding opportunities and changes to current programs that best serve the people of Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District and will author/co-author policies that protect our constitutional rights. What experience do you have that qualifies you for this office? I’m from Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District, the fifth generation Duranceau born and raised in Merrill. I’m an Air Force veteran and a graduate of UW-Madison. I have experience working with federal programs that originate from Congress. Most of my work has been throughout much of the 7th Congressional District to include: workforce development, broadband expansion, housing, small business development, child care and family law as it pertains to child support. My work in Economic Development and Workforce Development are the greatest qualifying experiences as I work with communities to develop strategies that promote growth and sustainability by helping to facilitate public-private partnerships, write for grants and engage the public. Many development plans are recipients of federal funding, which is allocated by Congress. I am familiar with a wide range of programs and the limitations that affect our rural communities from being recipients. Additionally, my work with child support and the child care industry have given me the experience to truly understand working families' needs and the knowledge to effectively advocate for impactful program policies. What do you believe is the most pressing issue among residents in your district, and how would you like to see it addressed? The most pressing issue facing Wisconsin and the U.S. is our right to privacy and the development of artificial intelligence. The overturning of Roe v. Wade was not just about abortion. At the heart of that case is the argument that you and I have the right to privacy that is implicit in the due process of the 14th Amendment, that is now up for reconsideration. Without having explicit federal protections of privacy, AI developers and users have little regulations on how and what they can do with our data, including ownership of our images, likeness and voices. I call to codify our right to privacy to include our right to private ownership of our bodies. Website: www.elsa4congress.org

State Senate District 12

Republicans

Mary Felzkowski (I) Why are you running for this office? The short and simple reason is that I still have a few more things I’d like to accomplish. When I first ran for office, I made a promise to myself that I would do a self-evaluation after each term and decide whether I’m still able to be an effective legislator for the people of northern Wisconsin. During this most recent legislative session, I was able to get some monumental legislation across the finish line, including: Act 12 – changing the way we fund local governments; and dental therapy – creating a mid-level provider in the oral health care workforce, a bill that took eight years to get done from start to finish. Working on policy in the Legislature, you see successes, like the bills mentioned above, but you also run into frustrations at times, trying to convince 131 colleagues that your idea is beneficial for Wisconsin. When you run into those roadblocks, you have two options: let it go and move on, or work with your colleagues to find areas that you agree on. During my time in the Assembly and Senate, I’ve taken the latter approach, which in turn has led to many successes. Some of those ideas I still want to find a pathway forward on are: hospital price transparency (ensuring you know how much your procedure costs prior to getting it done), pharmacy benefit management reform (protecting Wisconsin patients and local pharmacies from predatory practices that inflate costs), broadband expansion, and keeping more of your hard-earned dollars in your pocket. What experience do you have that qualifies you for this office? Experience is a key component in being an effective legislator, and that experience can come in many different forms. First and foremost, I’m a mother and grandmother who’s lived in Northern Wisconsin my entire life – minus a few years at UW-River Falls – and I have no intention of leaving. Everything I do in the Legislature has our area of the state and future generations in mind. Second, I’ve been a small business owner virtually my entire adult life. Our founding fathers intended on lawmakers being citizen legislators that bring real world ideas and experiences to the state house. I’ve balanced budgets, signed the fronts of payroll checks, dealt with labor shortages, and understand the impact that businesses have in our communities. Third, I’m a relentless fighter and rarely take no for an answer. I’ve gone toe-to-toe with my party leadership to ensure Northern Wisconsin is never left behind and the most beneficial solutions for our state are signed into law. Fourth, I’ve held many positions in the Legislature – Assembly Joint Finance (2 sessions), Assembly Assistant Minority Leader, and Senate Joint Finance (2 sessions) – and I’ve built incredible relationships with colleagues on both sides of the aisle that help me be successful in getting results for Northern Wisconsin. Last, but certainly not least, I’m a true believer in the notion that good policy is good politics, not the other way around. What do you believe is the most pressing issue among residents in your district, and how would you like to see it addressed? With a ten-county district, it’s difficult to pinpoint the most pressing issue. We have communities of all shapes and sizes, in different geographical areas, stretching 170 miles from Winchester to Marinette. No two communities are exactly the same, and each one may be dealing with a different pressing issue. That’s why you must be in tune with everything going on around Northern Wisconsin and can’t simply run a campaign on a single issue. In Marinette, Rhinelander, and Stella, they’re dealing with PFAS. In Presque Isle, they’re dealing with local issues surrounding wakeboats. For Lac du Flambeau, it’s a dispute between the Town and the Tribe. With Goodman-Armstrong Creek, it’s declining enrollment in their school district. In Lincoln County, it’s Lincoln Hills. As you can see, pressing issues are not one size fits all and solutions have to be found with a consensus between the state, local governments, and residents who live in those communities. If you look at overall issues, throughout the state and country, I think most people are extremely concerned about inflation and their family’s budget. Solutions include eliminating costly and burdensome regulations, ensuring you keep more of your hard-earned money, and responsible budgeting. At the end of the day, every issue has a solution if people are willing to come together and have conversations. You have to prioritize what’s right for the people of our state and that’s exactly what I’m going to continue doing. Website: https://www.maryforwisconsin.com/ Running unopposed in the primary

Democrats

Andi Rich Why are you running for this office? I'm running for office because Wisconsin deserves leadership that puts people and our environment first. Growing up here, I developed a deep appreciation for our natural resources and understand their importance to our quality of life and economy. My background as a business owner and insurance adjuster has given me unique insights into the challenges facing our communities. I've seen firsthand the struggles of small businesses and the importance of preparedness in the face of environmental challenges. My involvement in stopping the Back 40 Project showed me the power of community action and the need to stand up against corporate interests that threaten our environment. This experience fuels my commitment to addressing issues like PFAS contamination, climate change, and sustainable economic development. I believe in a balanced approach that recognizes the interconnectedness of environmental, economic, and social issues. My focus is on finding practical solutions through collaboration and community engagement. Key priorities:

Protecting our water resources

Supporting local businesses and farmers

Investing in public education and mental health services

Transitioning to clean energy and creating green jobs

Ensuring fiscal responsibility and government transparency I'm not interested in partisan politics. My goal is to be a responsive, responsible representative who works tirelessly for all Wisconsinites. What experience do you have that qualifies you for this office? My diverse background uniquely qualifies me for this office. As a former roofing company owner, I understand the challenges faced by small businesses and the importance of creating an environment that supports local enterprises. This experience has given me insight into economic issues and the impact of regulations on businesses. My work as an insurance adjuster, specializing in Large Commercial loss and RCBAP NFIP Flood adjusting, honed my analytical skills and deepened my understanding of risk management and disaster preparedness. This experience is invaluable when addressing environmental challenges and creating policies to protect our communities. I played a key role in stopping the Back 40 Project, a proposed sulfide mine that threatened our waterways. This experience demonstrated my ability to mobilize grassroots efforts, collaborate with diverse stakeholders, and stand firm against corporate interests that threaten our natural resources. My academic background, graduating Magna Cum Laude from Lakeland College, reflects my commitment to education and ability to tackle complex issues. I've worked internationally, gaining a broader perspective on environmental and economic challenges. Most importantly, my deep roots in Wisconsin and my commitment to community engagement ensure that I understand the needs and values of the people I aim to represent. I've consistently shown my ability to listen, collaborate, and find practical solutions to complex problems. What do you believe is the most pressing issue among residents in your district, and how would you like to see it addressed? I believe the most pressing issue we face is the protection and preservation of our water resources, particularly in light of the growing threat of PFAS contamination. Our lakes, rivers, and groundwater are not just beautiful natural features; they're the lifeblood of our communities. They support our tourism industry, provide recreation for residents and visitors alike, sustain our agriculture, and most importantly, supply our drinking water. The increasing presence of PFAS in our water sources is putting all of this at risk. This contamination is a public health crisis and an economic threat. Families are worried about the safety of their drinking water. Anglers and hunting enthusiasts are concerned about the fish and game they catch. Tourism-dependent businesses fear the economic fallout if our lakes and rivers become known for contamination rather than their pristine beauty. Farmers are anxious about the safety of their crops and livestock. The scope of this problem touches every resident in our district in some way. 1.Wisconsin needs to establish and enforce strict groundwater standards for PFAS. These standards should be based on the latest scientific evidence and prioritize public health. We can't rely on federal action alone - we need to take the initiative at the state level. 2.Companies responsible for PFAS contamination must be held responsible for cleanup efforts, and use profits made at the expense of our health and safety to remedy the problems they made. Website: https://www.andirich.com/ Running unopposed in the primary

Assembly District 34

Republicans

Rob Swearingen (I) Why are you running for office? I am running for office because I believe in the potential of the Northwoods as the best place to live, work, raise a family, and vacation. Representing the 34th Assembly District has been an incredibly rewarding and humbling experience, and I want to continue to serve our community. I am committed to addressing the issues that matter most to my constituents and ensuring our region remains a beautiful and prosperous destination. What experience do you have that qualifies you for this office? I have been a lifelong resident of Rhinelander and have deep roots in our community. My wife Amy and I owned and operated The Al-Gen Dinner Club for 30 years, which has given me firsthand experience in running a small business and understanding the challenges faced by local employers and employees. Additionally, I have been proudly representing the 34th Assembly District since 2012 and passing legislation every year that helps our communities. These roles have equipped me with the skills to advocate effectively for our district's needs and navigate the complexities of the state legislature. What do you believe is the most pressing issue among residents in your district, and how would you like to see it addressed? Legislation affecting broadband connectivity, tourism promotion, and PFAS mitigation, will continue to remain a focus of mine. Also, one of the most important issues in our district is economic development both in Oneida and Vilas counties, particularly in ensuring that our local businesses thrive and that we attract new opportunities to the region. I believe in fostering a business-friendly environment, reducing regulatory burdens, and providing support for small businesses. Additionally, issues like access to healthcare and quality education are crucial. I am committed to working on policies that enhance healthcare accessibility and improve our educational systems, ensuring that our residents have the resources they need to succeed. By focusing on these priorities, we can continue to make the Northwoods a robust and vibrant community where families can flourish, and businesses can grow.

Running unopposed in the primary

Democrats

Dennis Nitzel, Sr. Has not yet responded to questionnaire. Running unopposed in the primary

Assembly District 35

Republicans

Calvin Callahan (I) Has not yet responded to questionnaire. Todd Mayr Has not yet responded to questionnaire.

Democrats

Elizabeth McCrank Why are you running for this office? When I show up, I show up to work! I started working when I was 16, worked all the way through college and often held more than one job at once. I have faced financial hardship and employment uncertainty, endured health challenges and how to pay for them, and watched my neighbors struggle with keeping their heads above water. My whole life I have faced the same challenges that many people in the district face daily. I have worked hard on the Lincoln County Board to hear the concerns of people in the county and be responsive to their needs and desires. I joined the fight to keep the Pine Crest Nursing Home a public facility after the board -- and particularly the 35th district incumbent -- refused to give the people a say in the process. I believe that refusal is just one example of how our current representative does not actually work for us and why I am running. Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness means that people get to be part of the choices that affect them -- whether it is what books they can read, what services they get or what health care choices they are allowed to make for themselves -- and when a representative declares that there is no need to ask the people what they think via referendum or otherwise, I believe that representative should not have the power to make ANY of those decisions for us. Government is not just of the people and by the people -- it is FOR the people. I am for the people. What experience do you have that qualifies you for this office? Besides a lifetime of work beginning in restaurants and retail establishments, I spent years doing manual labor and frontline work with the public. My dedication to hard work and mastery of problem-solving skills resulted in scholarships and fellowships that allowed me to attend excellent schools and universities -- but still left me with student debt. I worked side jobs all the way through college and graduate school and then enjoyed a lengthy career in higher education. Because I lived a very frugal life, I was able to pay off my student loans and become a homeowner. Leaving those professions and moving here did not mean that I stopped working, though -- many people in the Merrill Area will know me from my time working at the T.B. Scott Free Library as well as from the volunteer work that I do in the community. I have thrown myself into the needs of my adopted city and county and serve on committees for the City of Merrill as well as on the Lincoln County Board of Supervisors. My blend of real-world work and life experience with my public service resume makes me the candidate with the broadest understanding of, and the widest range of solutions for, the challenges that face the people of the district every day. What do you believe is the most pressing issue among residents in your district, and how would you like to see it addressed? Like many parts of rural America, our district is facing a host of challenges that include housing availability, child care resources, labor shortages, health care deserts and aging populations -- all while people face economic struggles tied to high prices and shortages of goods. While these all look like separate problems, they are actually a bundle of problems that has evolved because old policies (that might have served well during the Boomer years) have not been updated to reflect current circumstances. All of them are different parts of the Quality of Life of a community -- and quality of life comes from visionary leadership. Re-focusing ourselves on quality of life away from pennywise-poundfoolish (or worse, dog-in-the-manger) governance is the single most important thing leaders can do to self-arrest the collapse of rural communities. Website: https://www.mccrankforthepeople.com/ Running unopposed in the primary

Assembly District 36

Republicans

Jeffrey L. Mursau (I) Has not yet responded to questionnaire. Running unopposed in the primary

Democrats

Ben Murray Why are you running for this office? The simplest way to explain why I am running is to say that I am tired of career politicians failing to legislate in ways that support the people. We have toxic water, are being crushed by corporate greed, and are watching rescue squads struggle to fund something as basic as tires on a fire engine. The people are hurting. And career politicians who are comfortable in their seat are doing nothing to help us. Believing that someone had to do something, I decided to run and do what I can to elect out one of the oldest and longest tenured legislators in the state. What experience do you have that qualifies you for this office? My experiences in a decade of Naval service have prepared me for this position. While on sea duty, I lead Sailors through dangerous situations where if we failed to do our job, the mission would be compromised. I also worked with a very diverse group of Sailors on deployment and we had to work as a team. On shore duty, I was a military lead for a team that had more than 10 servicemembers from three branches. Balancing different service customs, learning rank, and ensuring mission completion along with meeting service specific requirements was a great test of how well I can lead in challenging environments. What do you believe is the most pressing issue among residents in your district, and how would you like to see it addressed? I believe the biggest issue we face is PFAS contamination. The residents I hope to represent are being poisoned. Cancer rates are rising. And our Assemblyman refused to act in a bipartisan way leading to no action on this issue. We need to stop corporate polluters, support farmers who need fields cleaned, and ensure those of us with well water are drinking clean water. Once we solve something so basic as access to clean water, we can move on to issues such as rescue squad funding and support to law enforcement. Website: https://benforstateassembly.com/

Running unopposed in the primary

Assembly District 68

Republicans

Rob Summerfield * Why are you running for this office? I am running for this position because of my record of strong conservative leadership, the desire to continue to build on the conservative policies that I have already helped implement, and to build a brighter future not only for my children but for all Wisconsinites. What experience do you have that qualifies you for this office? Growing up, working, and owning a small business I learned the value of hard work in everything you do. That’s why, when I first got elected to the State Assembly in 2016, I brought that work ethic with me to Madison. For the past eight years, I have introduced and supported strong conservative legislation that has benefited many across the state. Just this past session, I helped pass a series of tax cuts that would help Wisconsin families deal with the rampant inflation that we are all facing today. Not only that, but I also supported a historic increase in shared revenue that increased support for counties and local municipalities; increased funding for police, fire, and rural EMS; and eliminated the personal property tax burden on small businesses. Throughout my time in Madison, I have fought against Governor Ever’s far-left policies that would have turned Wisconsin into the next Minnesota and have shown strong conservative leadership for the areas I have represented. What do you believe is the most pressing issue among residents in your district, and how would you like to see it addressed? The biggest concern I have heard from talking with constituents across the district is the economy. People are struggling to afford groceries and even the most basic of necessities. We need to continue to push for responsible spending in Madison, increased tax cuts for our middle class, and put money back in the pockets of people who need it the most, right where it belongs. By limiting our state’s expenditures on unnecessary programs and by returning some of the surplus that our state currently has, we can help Wisconsin families afford their most basic needs. Just by being fiscally responsible we can build a brighter and more economically stable future for ourselves and for our children. Website: https://www.robsummerfield4assembly.org/ *Editors note: There is no incumbent for Assembly District 68. Summerfield is a current State Representative for District 67. With the newly drawn maps, he now resides in District 68. Cliff Taylor Why are you running for this office? To bring a better voice and leadership to Madison. What experience do you have that qualifies you for this office? Business owner for 38 years and a Navy Veteran What do you believe is the most pressing issue among residents in your district, and how would you like to see it addressed? Economic development, return tax dollars that are being spent on wasted programs Website: https://clifftaylorforwi.com/

Democrats

Richard Pulcher Has not yet responded to questionnaire. Running unopposed in the primary

Assembly District 74

Republicans

Chanz J Green (I) Has not yet responded to questionnaire. Scott Allen Harbridge Why are you running for this office? Because we need big changes in Madison. The deep state establishment machine in Madison is running the show and finds ways to control the politicians who are supposed to represent "We the People". Our representatives are supposed to listen to us, not the people with money, that invest in their votes. The establishment Republicans like to point fingers at and complain about the Democrats and blame them for everything. I am a Patriot and Republican and believe that you need to look at yourself first if you want to figure out why you are so ineffective, and what you can do better so you can make positive, effective changes for everyone, not just your party to retain control. We have some good legislators in office now, but they need help. I cannot sit back and watch our State and Country continue down the path that we are on. Our Current government creates the problems and crises that they then come in and pretend to fix. They use these self-created opportunities to divide us up into groups so we can fight and argue with each other. That way, we are easier to control and continue down the path to insanity. I love my State and the Country and refuse to give up. We need fighters that have the courage and leadership to stand up to the current state of affairs and not back down. We need God back into our lives, and especially in Madison. He has a plan, now we need some good people who know the difference between right and wrong to start flinging some stones. What experience do you have that qualifies you for this office? I am an Army Airborne veteran and spent the first two years overseas in Europe. We trained with our European allies and had a front row seat on how exceptional the United States is. I swore an oath to this country and will honor that oath till the day I die. I worked for the Department of Corrections for 26 years and 24 of those years I was a Sgt., working at several institutions throughout the State. The most valuable word I learned was the word "no". I was on the policies and procedures committee for many years, my focus was security and sometimes didn't align with others thinking. I would stand on the principles that would not jeopardize the security of the institution or the public. I was active with the Emergency Response units at several Institutions, and I promoted to the team leader for the Hostage Extraction Team. I ran the laundry at two different Institutions and was in charge of one of the larger budgets at the institutions. I had to do payroll and hire and fire the inmate workers. I was the Sgt. on several housing units and in charge and responsible for the officers working those units, and responsible for the safety for all of the staff and inmates. My job was to ensure that everyone was working together, and to get the inmates to do what you wanted them to do. In an environment that was always trying to compromise you, I understood that once you except the compromise, it is hard to go back. I will not compromise on what's right and wrong for any reason. What do you believe is the most pressing issue among residents in your district, and how would you like to see it addressed? Poor leadership and broken promises from the politicians that are supposed to represent the people is the most pressing problem. Because of that, the residents are fed up with the economy, inflation, and their faith in our current elections being secure. They are tired of no accountability for our elected officials. They don't feel safe in their own communities anymore because our borders are wide open. They are tired of endless wars, higher taxes, medical mandates, DEI and grooming of our children in our schools. They are tired of being lied to, being divided up into different groups, called names, and having everyone fighting amongst each other by the government created crises. They are tired of paying for benefits for illegals in this country while our veterans are homeless and out on our streets. They are tired of rules for thee and not for me with zero accountability. I am running for Assembly so these issues "can and will be addressed", I plan to give the "People" their voice back in our government by providing uncompromised leadership for the people that elect me to work for them. Website: https://www.harbridgeforassembly.com/



Democrats

Jeanne Rand Bruce Why are you running for this office? Politics has been a part of my life as long as I can remember. When I was growing up, my dad was involved in local government and the Democratic Party. He believed making government work is a shared civic responsibility. I chose to run for public office because I share that ideal. Government at its best provides vital services which positively affect our daily lives – education, health care, emergency services. As a Progressive Democrat, I am committed to making government work. To do that, we need to restore balance to our state government. Democracy works best when more than one viewpoint is represented. The job of state representative is too big for small thinking and narrow ideas. We need to listen to all points of view to best serve the people we represent. There is work to be done Up North, and I want to be part of it. We need to repair our rural health care system and guarantee women’s rights to reproductive health care. We need to develop sustainable jobs while protecting our water and natural resources. Our public education system, once a model of excellence, desperately needs rebuilding. People work hard in Northern Wisconsin, but life can be a struggle and people sometimes need a little help. With child care costs, housing, mental health and substance abuse issues. My career has been spent working with people to fix things. I know how to help and I want to help. What experience do you have that qualifies you for this office? I grew up in Spooner, Wisconsin, and was fortunate to attend college and work in our beautiful state. My professional experience includes over 30 years of program development grant writing work with government agencies, non-profits and businesses. My career has been spent working on solutions to issues that challenge our communities – health care and child care access, housing shortages and barriers to employment. Eventually, my interest in politics led me to work as an Aide to a U.S. Senator and to serve on my local County Board. I worked with state and county agencies on issues ranging from finding assistance for local individuals to helping agencies secure federal funds. These experiences taught me how government actually works, and how to make it work for all of us. I currently sit on the Executive Boards of the Wisconsin Rural Housing Foundation and the Neighbor to Neighbor organization. What do you believe is the most pressing issue among residents in your district, and how would you like to see it addressed? Health care is a critical issue. The recent closures of two northern hospitals illustrate the fragility of the system. The loss of providers and crucial services such as labor and delivery and inpatient mental health beds is placing a significant strain on other area providers. There is also a real shortage of dental providers and eye care specialists RNs, CNAs and healthcare technicians. One way to address the problems faced by rural health care systems is to accept federal funding for Medicaid expansion. This would help the financial health of the systems themselves and also make BadgerCare coverage available to thousands of Wisconsinites. It may be time to implement incentive programs to attract and keep health professionals. This could include tuition payment/forgiveness and other incentives. Women’s access to all reproductive health care must be protected. A woman and her doctor must be free to make health care decisions to safeguard a woman’s health. The legislature must pass legislation to guarantee women's rights to all reproductive care. It may be necessary to pass a Constitutional Amendment to guarantee these rights. Website: Elect Jeanne Bruce Facebook Page Running unopposed in the primary

Constitutional Amendments

Two constitutional amendment questions are on the August 13th ballot. Both involve who has the authority to allocate federal funds.

QUESTION 1: “Delegation of appropriation power. Shall section 35 (1) of article IV of the constitution be created to provide that the legislature may not delegate its sole power to determine how moneys shall be appropriated?”

QUESTION 2: “Allocation of federal moneys. Shall section 35 (2) of article IV of the constitution be created to prohibit the governor from allocating any federal moneys the governor accepts on behalf of the state without the approval of the legislature by joint resolution or as provided by legislative rule?”

A yes vote will amend the State Constitution. A no vote will make no changes.

The non-partisan Wisconsin Policy Forum created a report on how federal funds are currently distributed in Wisconsin and how these amendments would potentially change that. You can read WXPR’s story on it here.

Local County Races

Clerk, District Attorney, Treasurer, and Register of Deeds positions are all up for re-election in each county. Most of the candidates are running unopposed.

There are contested primaries in Price and Lincoln Counties.

In Price County, the current Clerk and Treasurer are not seeking re-election.

In the Republican Primary for Clerk, Lynn M. Redfall, Amy Walker, Meredith Hueckman, Amy C. Casey, and Shelby Kosmer are on the ballot.

In the Republican Primary for Treasurer, Renee Leinfelder and Marina C. Miller are on the ballot.

In Lincoln County, current County Clerk Chris Marlowe is facing Steve Osness in the Republican Primary.

The winners of these primaries will run unopposed in the November election.

Minocqua Referendum

The Town of Minocqua is asking voters if they approve of increasing the levy limit to retain services like police, fire, and public works.

Question: Under state law, the increase in the levy of the Town of Minocqua for the tax to be imposed for the next fiscal year, 2025, is limited to 1.353%, which results in a levy of $4,397,593. Shall the Town of Minocqua be allowed to exceed this limit and increase the levy for the next fiscal year, 2025, for the purpose of retaining levels of service for police, fire, public works and library, as well as maintaining public infrastructure, equipment, and facilities by a total of 17.055%, which results in a levy of $5,147,593, and on an ongoing basis, include the increase of $750,000 for each fiscal year going forward?

How to Vote

How can I vote?

You can vote at the polls on August 13th from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. You can find your polling place here.

In-person absentee voting is available now possibly through August 11th. Office hours vary by municipality. You should contact your local clerk to see when you can vote in-person absentee.

August 8th is the last day you can request an absentee ballot for regular or permanent overseas voters. The deadline is August 9th if you are indefinitely confined or military.

Absentee ballots need to be returned by mail or in person to your municipal clerk by 8:00 p.m. on August 13th.

You do need to bring a valid form of ID with you to vote.

Can I still register?

Check your current voter registration on the MyVoteWI website. If you’re not registered, it will direct you to your options and what you’ll need.

You can register at your municipal clerk’s office during business hours until 5:00 p.m. on August 9th. You can also register at your polling place on Election Day.

The Partisan Primary is Tuesday, August 13th, 2024.