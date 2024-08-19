AARP survey reveals key concerns of older voters in Michigan

New survey results from AARP shed some light on the top concerns of Michigan seniors and how these issues are likely to shape their voting decisions in the November election. Voters 50 and older will be the decisive force in the battle for Congress, with higher turnout and motivation than younger voters, especially in battleground states like Michigan.

Jeff Liszt, partner at Impact Research, a Democratic public opinion firm, underscored that a significant portion of older voters will be living on fixed incomes, making Social Security a critical issue.

"Sixty-one percent said that it is, or will be, a major source of income for them; another 29% said it that it will be at least a minor source of income," he said. "So, you've got 90% of voters over 50 who are going to depend on Social Security, or are depending on Social Security."

Another key issue for Michiganders over 50 is caregiving. More than one third of Michigan women in this age group are providing care for at least one family member or friend with a health condition or disability.

Family caregivers currently lean Republican by 11 points. Pollsters say Democrats can appeal to them by supporting programs that encourage independent living, while Republicans can maintain their lead by addressing this issue.

Bob Ward, partner at Fabrizio Ward, a Republican public opinion research firm, noted this is a big issue that unites voters across party lines.

"We have data in the survey that shows that candidates who are willing to promote policies that support family caregivers - like tax credits for out-of-pocket expenses, or paid leave - these are policies that are supported by Republicans, Independents and Democrats," he explained.

Ward noted that voters over 50 will make up about 55% of the electorate in this year's presidential election. He also highlights a gender gap in the survey, with women strongly favoring Vice President Kamala Harris and men leaning toward former President Donald Trump, both by double-digit margins.