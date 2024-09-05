Central Wisconsin Airport prepares for presidential campaign visit

Former President Donald Trump is headed to Mosinee this weekend for a rally at the Central Wisconsin Airport. (CWA)

Doors open on Saturday at 9 a.m. with the former President scheduled to speak at 1 p.m.

For those flying commercial flights during that time, fear not, flights aren’t canceled and there shouldn't be any changes.

Just make sure to leave early to have plenty of extra time due to the heavy influx of traffic.

Airport officials are doing everything they can on short notice to make the event run as smoothly as possible.

Brian Grefe, Airport Director, CWA, said, “It's very unique, yeah, we typically don't have several thousand on our ramp usually it's less than ten. In that area at any given time. So we're working with all the regulatory agencies, secret service, airport staff, airport tenants, to make it as convenient of an event as possible.”

Airport officials also mentioned they will have an open lot for protestors on the north side of the event in the Western Event Lot.