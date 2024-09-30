Wisconsin voting watchdog: Please don't drop the ball on drop boxes

Wisconsin is again mired in controversy over the use of ballot drop boxes and a civic engagement group hopes it does not dovetail into what it described as voter suppression tactics.

Voting access advocates saw a victory over the summer when the Wisconsin Supreme Court reversed a near-total ban on drop boxes for absentee ballots. But this past weekend, the mayor of Wausau, a vocal opponent of the option, removed a drop box.

Sam Liebert, Wisconsin state director for the group All Voting is Local, feels it is an extension of the persistent -- and false -- claims about the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

"This is just another part of a larger puzzle of continued voter suppression and trying to have fewer people vote in the upcoming November election," Liebert contended.

The mayor has defended his actions, insisting he did nothing wrong. Opponents of drop boxes claim they could be tampered with and said prohibiting them could help ensure election integrity. But election policy analysts countered they are a proven and safe option.

All Voting is Local and other advocates have asked state authorities to look into the matter. The local district attorney is pursuing an investigation.

Even though the state's highest court made this voting tool legal again, local administrators still have the option to decide whether to place drop boxes around their communities. Liebert pointed out those in leadership positions and the public should know how beneficial drop boxes are in giving everyone a chance to vote.

"They help so many types of voters," Liebert emphasized. "Whether they're voters with disabilities, they're third-shift workers, they're single parents, all types of people benefit from having ballot drop boxes."

Earlier this month, a similar controversy arose over guidance from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office to local election clerks. With Wisconsin again viewed as a battleground state, Liebert added such examples serve as a reminder for all entities playing a role in carrying out elections to ensure a safe and accessible environment for voters.

Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.