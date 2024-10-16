For Wisconsin voters, understanding key pre- and post-election info

In-person early voting begins next week in Wisconsin, which will again be in the spotlight when results come into focus.

Officials said being an informed voter can make the next several weeks less stressful for everyone. On the campaign trail, Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump continues to spread false claims tied to the 2020 election. Analysts said it is why 2024 results in swing states like Wisconsin will likely be scrutinized.

Kate Martin, city clerk in Menomonie, said they remain undeterred and are ready to oversee a free and fair election. Martin stressed a "thinking-ahead" approach by voters would be helpful for her staff.

"The less work that they have to do in order to help voters get through that process on Election Day, the better and the least frustrating it is for voters themselves," Martin explained.

To free up more time for poll workers, Martin emphasized preparation, by having required documentation on hand, including a valid ID for casting a ballot. Other proof-of-address documents, like a billing statement, can be used for registration. In general, she noted voting early helps make Election Day smoother.

Amid ongoing divisions about election integrity, a new national report from the Movement Advancement Project outlined what happens after polls close.

Brian Hinkle, senior voting policy researcher for the project, said while there are timeline variations, all states generally take the same careful steps before results are certified.

"For many voters, they cast a ballot and that feels like the end of the process," Hinkle observed. "But in reality, that's the first step in a deliberate, specific and careful process to get the final election results."

On election night or the days after, the public gets a look at unofficial results submitted in each state. Then there are actions like canvassing to ensure the ballots cast are accurate, along with postelection audits to confirm the accuracy of results and check for errors.

After the 2020 presidential election fallout, Congress adopted new safeguards for the Electoral College counting process. Meanwhile, Hinkle pointed out Wisconsin is among only a handful of states to still not allow absentee or mail-in ballots to be processed before Election Day.

"Due to that policy or lack thereof in Wisconsin, I think we'll potentially see some delays in the counting of mail ballots and therefore, delays in unofficial results in the state this year," Hinkle projected.

He added it could potentially make Wisconsin again vulnerable to misinformation about the results.

Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.