Wisconsin State Assembly District 35: Democrat Elizabeth McCrank

Democrat Elizabeth McCrank is challenging incumbent Republican Representative Calvin Callahan for the 35th District of the Wisconsin State Assembly.

The district covers a portion of Northeastern Wisconsin including all of Lincoln and Langlade Counties and parts of Oconto, Shawano, Oneida, and Marathon Counties.

McCrank says that she wanted to run for the state assembly because she didn’t feel like people were represented in the sale of Pine Crest Nursing Home in Merrill.

“I really pushed for the people to have a say in this, a referendum and some choice, because it's not a routine activity and that just isn't happening,” she said.

When asked about expanding healthcare accessibility, McCrank said staffing issues have to be addressed.

“I think we have to be looking at professional standards and making sure that we maintain them, but that we follow them very, very carefully to make sure that the people we're putting in are able to care for the people who are living there,” she said.

WXPR Interview with Elizabeth McCrank WXPR talked with McCrank about a range of topics including climate change, housing, and abortion. You can listen to that interview here. Listen • 17:59

McCrank says she’s someone who has been working her whole life and plans to continue that if elected.

“I faced the challenges that the people around me face and I'd like to think that they they know that that real life experience means when I make a decision, I'm going to pay attention to what they've been through, and I'm going to customize my decisions to the needs of this community, not just to what somebody higher up in a party tells me,” she said.

The election is Tuesday, November 5th. You can learn more about what’s on the ballot and hear from other candidates with the WXPR Voter Guide.