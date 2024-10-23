Wisconsin State Assembly District 35: Republican Calvin Callahan
Republican incumbent Calvin Callahan is running against Democratic candidate Elizabeth McCrank for the 35th District of the Wisconsin State Assembly.
The district covers a portion of Northcentral Wisconsin including all of Lincoln and Langlade Counties and parts of Oconto, Shawano, Oneida, and Marathon Counties.
On his campaign website, he said he’s proud of his work to cut taxes across the state and that he “fought and held the University system accountable until one-third of DEI positions on campuses across the state were removed.”
WXPR tried to contact Callahan via email and phone but did not get a response.