Wisconsin State Assembly District 35: Republican Calvin Callahan

Republican incumbent Calvin Callahan is running against Democratic candidate Elizabeth McCrank for the 35th District of the Wisconsin State Assembly.

The district covers a portion of Northcentral Wisconsin including all of Lincoln and Langlade Counties and parts of Oconto, Shawano, Oneida, and Marathon Counties.

On his campaign website , he said he’s proud of his work to cut taxes across the state and that he “fought and held the University system accountable until one-third of DEI positions on campuses across the state were removed.”

WXPR tried to contact Callahan via email and phone but did not get a response.