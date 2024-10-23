Wisconsin State Assembly District 36: Democrat Ben Murray

Democrat Ben Murray is challenging incumbent Republican Representative Jeffrey Mursau for the 36th District of the Wisconsin State Assembly.

The district covers a portion of northern Wisconsin including all of Florence, Forest, and Marinette Counties, as well as parts of Oconto County.

Murray says he’s running for assembly because he hit a point two and a half years ago where he saw the government doesn’t really do anything to support or help the people.

“I'm just tired of career politicians that go down to Madison, sit around and collect a paycheck and don't actually advance policy,” said Murray.

Murray says that school referendums put taxes on people who can’t afford the burden and are already struggling financially.

“I would work to overhaul the formula for funding our schools, and I would just in general work to make sure that our schools are funded fully by the state, so that we do not have to put a greater tax burden on people at the municipal level,” he said.

WXPR Interview with Murray WXPR talked with Murray about a range of topics including climate change, housing, and abortion. You can listen to that interview here. Listen • 13:30

Murray characterizes himself as a very moderate individual who believes that the more partisan gridlock we see in Madison, the harder peoples’ lives become around the state.

“Representative Mursau has been in office longer than all but one assembly person. So I think that if y'all are tired of partisan grid lots, if you are tired of gas lighting and the lies that you get from the assembly, it is time to vote for someone new,” said Murray.

You can learn more about Murray and his stance on issues on his campaign site.

The election is Tuesday, November 5th. You can learn more about what’s on the ballot and hear from other candidates with the WXPR Voter Guide.