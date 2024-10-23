Wisconsin State Assembly District 36: Republican Jeffrey Mursau

Incumbent Republican Representative Jeffrey Mursau is running against Democratic candidate Ben Murray for the 36th District of the Wisconsin State Assembly.

The district covers a portion of northern Wisconsin including all of Florence, Forest, and Marinette Counties, as well as parts of Oconto County.

Mursau is on a number of committees including the Committee on Forestry, Parks and Outdoor Recreation and the Special Committee on State-Tribal Relations, both of which he chairs.

WXPR tried to set up an interview with Mursau but was not able to do so due to the representative’s scheduling conflicts.