Wisconsin State Assembly District 36: Republican Jeffrey Mursau

WXPR | By Hannah Davis-Reid
Published October 23, 2024 at 9:23 PM CDT
Jeffrey Mursau, candidate for Wisconsin State Assembly
Incumbent Republican Representative Jeffrey Mursau is running against Democratic candidate Ben Murray for the 36th District of the Wisconsin State Assembly.

The district covers a portion of northern Wisconsin including all of Florence, Forest, and Marinette Counties, as well as parts of Oconto County.

Mursau is on a number of committees including the Committee on Forestry, Parks and Outdoor Recreation and the Special Committee on State-Tribal Relations, both of which he chairs.

WXPR tried to set up an interview with Mursau but was not able to do so due to the representative’s scheduling conflicts.

36th Wisconsin State Assembly district
Hannah Davis-Reid
Hannah Davis-Reid is a WXPR Reporter.
