Wisconsin State Assembly District 68: Democrat Richard Pulcher

WXPR | By Hannah Davis-Reid
Published October 23, 2024 at 9:22 PM CDT
Richard Pulcher, candidate for Wisconsin State Assembly
Richard Pulcher, candidate for Wisconsin State Assembly

Democratic candidate Richard Pulcher is running against incumbent Republican candidate Rob Summerfield for the 68th District of the Wisconsin State Assembly.

The district covers a portion of northwestern Wisconsin including all of Price County.

On his campaign site, Pulcher is characterized as a “dedicated servant to our community, driven not by titles or accolades, but by a profound desire to make a positive impact.”

WXPR tried to contact Pulcher via email and phone but did not get a response.

