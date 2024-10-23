Wisconsin State Assembly District 68: Democrat Richard Pulcher

Democratic candidate Richard Pulcher is running against incumbent Republican candidate Rob Summerfield for the 68th District of the Wisconsin State Assembly.

The district covers a portion of northwestern Wisconsin including all of Price County.

On his campaign site, Pulcher is characterized as a “dedicated servant to our community, driven not by titles or accolades, but by a profound desire to make a positive impact.”

WXPR tried to contact Pulcher via email and phone but did not get a response.