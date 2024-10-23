Wisconsin State Assembly District 74: Republican Chanz Green

Incumbent Republican Representative Chanz Green is running against Democratic candidate Jeanne Rand Bruce for the 74th District of the Wisconsin State Assembly.

The district covers a portion of northern Wisconsin including all of Iron, Sawyer, Washburn Counties, and parts of Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, and Douglas Counties.

On his campaign website , Green is characterized as a “common sense conservative with small town values” whose goals are “preserving sportsman’s rights, prioritizing workforce development and making sure northern Wisconsin gets its fair share of infrastructure spending.”

WXPR tried to contact Green via email and phone but did not get a response.