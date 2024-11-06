© 2024 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

AP Race Call: Democrat Tammy Baldwin wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Wisconsin

WXPR | By Associated Press
Published November 6, 2024 at 12:47 PM CST
FILE - Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., poses for a portrait after an interview Dec. 6, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Baldwin is seeking a third term in battleground Wisconsin. Baldwin says in a statement released Wednesday, April 12, 2023, she'll continue to fight for the working class and families struggling with inflation and to oppose Wisconsin's abortion ban.
Jacquelyn Martin
/
AP
FILE - Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., poses for a portrait after an interview Dec. 6, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin won reelection to a third term representing Wisconsin on Wednesday.

Baldwin's win was key for Democrats in their hopes to maintain majority control of the Senate.

She defeated Republican millionaire businessman Eric Hovde, who was making his second run for Senate, having previously lost in the 2012 Republican primary.

Baldwin argued that Hovde was disconnected from Wisconsin, given that he owns a multimillion-dollar estate in California.

She also hammered Hovde over his prior opposition to abortion rights.

Baldwin was first elected to the Senate in 2012.

The Associated Press declared Baldwin the winner at 1:42 p.m. EST.
Tags
Election WXPR NewsElection 2024Senator Tammy Baldwin
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Up North Updates
* indicates required