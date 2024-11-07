New political maps impact Wisconsin races, but Republicans maintain majorities

Wisconsin experienced its first election using the state's new, more competitive political maps, and experts said it made a significant difference in outcomes.

Although Republicans still have the upper hand, they lost their supermajority in the Senate.

Democrats made some key gains in the Wisconsin Legislature, which they believe puts them in a better position to gain chamber control in 2026.

David Helpap, associate professor of political science at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, said it lays the groundwork for changes in future policy proposals.

"As districts become more competitive, it makes it more difficult for those who are elected officials in those districts to really propose policies that are too far left or right of center," Helpap explained. "Simply because they know they're going to have to answer to voters that are more 'center' than they used to be."

He pointed out the new legislative maps leveled the playing field for legislators in a way Wisconsin hasn't seen in more than a decade, making it possible for Democrats to pick up key seats in districts covering the northern Milwaukee suburbs, the north side of Madison, as well as Richland and Sauk counties, the Green Bay area and much of the Fox Cities.

Until Gov. Tony Evers came into office, Republicans had free rein in choosing which policies to push forward, Helpap added. But Evers changed the dynamic overall, most recently with the new legislative maps.

One of the biggest upcoming policy issues is the next state budget. From K-12 education to funding local government, the University of Wisconsin system and corrections, Helpap emphasized it is where Wisconsinites could see the effect of the map changes the most, and the dynamic will be different.

"There's no doubt that Republicans still have the majority and they can sort of proceed in that fashion," Helpap observed. "But I think perhaps some folks will be thinking about the next election cycle and maybe the implications of specific decisions that they'll be making during this budget process."

Wisconsin also picked up a key Democratic win on the national level, with Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin winning a third term in the U.S. Senate by less than a percentage point.