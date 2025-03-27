Spring Election 2025 Voter Guide

The Spring Election is April 1st.

There are a couple statewide races on the ballot as well as a handful of local town board and school referenda.

You can see what’s on your ballot on the My Vote Wisconsin website. That’s also where you can check your registration status and find your polling place.

Polls are open April 1 from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Wisconsin Supreme Court Race

A seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court is up for election after liberal Justice Ann Walsh Bradley retires.

Vying for the seat are Waukesha County Judge Brad Schimel and Dane County Judge Susan Crawford.

The two candidates participated in a debate hosted by WISN TV. You can watch it here:

State Superintendent of the Department of Public Instruction

The State Superintendent leads the Department of Public Instruction which is the state agency that oversees public education and libraries in Wisconsin.

Incumbent State Superintendent Jill Underly is being challenged by Brittany Kinser.

The two candidates answered questions in a candidate forum hosted by the Wisconsin Public Education Network:

Constitutional Amendment

A statewide referendum asks voters about the voter ID law.

A yes vote would enshrine current voter ID laws into the state constitution. A no vote would change nothing, the ID requirements to vote would remain in place as a state law.

“Photographic identification for voting. Shall section 1m of article III of the constitution be created to require that voters present valid photographic identification verifying their identity in order to vote in any election, subject to exceptions which may be established by law?”

Town Boards and City Councils

Town boards and some city councils have seats up for election this spring. There are some contested races.

You can see who is running locally by visiting My Vote Wisconsin to see what’s on your ballot.

The League of Women Voters sent a questionnaire to candidates in Oneida County. If they chose to respond, you can view their answers on the Vote411 online guide.

Tomahawk Referendum Question

The City of Tomahawk stopped fluoridating its water after it found corrosion issues in the room where it was stored. City council decided to ask voters for their input on if they should start fluoridating the water again.

The question on the ballot:

“Should the City of Tomahawk fluoridate the municipal water supply?”

City of Antigo Referendum Question

The City of Antigo is considering term limits for people elected to city council.

The question on the ballot:

“Should the City of Antigo implement term limits to the elected positions of Alderperson and Mayor stating no person shall serve more than four (4) consecutive two-year terms and after serving for four (4) consecutive two-year terms, the person is not eligible to be elected or appointed to an Alderperson or Mayor seat for a period of six (6) years with the term limits applying retroactively to January 1, 2016?”

School Referendums and school board races

Several school districts in the Northwoods have referendums on the April 1st ballot. Candidates running for school boards are on the ballot.

The School District of Rhinelander

There is an operational referendum question on the ballot:

“Shall the School District of Rhinelander, Oneida, Lincoln and Langlade Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $3,000,000 per year for the 2025-2026 school year and the 2026-2027 school year and by $7,000,000 per year for the 2027-2028 school year and the 2028-2029 school year, for non-recurring purposes?”

More information available here.

School District of Crandon

There is an operational referendum question on the ballot:

“Shall the School Board of the School District of Crandon be authorized to exceed the revenue limit under Section 121.91 of the Wisconsin Statutes by an amount of $1,250,000 for the 2025-2026 school year and $1,250,000 each year for the 2026-2027, 2027-2028, 2028-2029 and 2029-2030 school years on a non-recurring basis for the purpose of paying District operational costs as provided in the forgoing resolution?”

More information available here.

Three Lakes School District

There are two capital referendum questions on the ballot for the Three Lakes School District:

Question 1

“Shall the School District of Three Lakes, Oneida and Forest Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $18,900,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school building and facility improvement project consisting of: district-wide renovations, capital maintenance, building infrastructure, safety, security and site improvements; construction of additions at Sugar Camp Elementary School, including for classrooms and a cafeteria/multipurpose room; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment for both district sites?”

Question 2

“Shall the School District of Three Lakes, Oneida and Forest Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $2,700,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school facility improvement project consisting of: athletic facility and site improvements, including for track replacement, a concessions/bathroom building, bleacher upgrades and parking lot expansion; related accessibility updates, safety and capital maintenance improvements; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment?”

More information available here.

Elcho School District

There is an operational referendum question on the ballot:

“Shall the School District of Elcho, Langlade and Oneida Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $1,000,000 per year for three years beginning with the 2025-2026 school year and ending with the 2027-2028 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of operational and maintenance expenses?”

More information available here.

School District of Prentice

There is an operational referendum question on the ballot:

“Shall the School District of Prentice, Price, Oneida and Lincoln Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $950,000 per year for 4 years, beginning with the 2025-2026 school year and ending with the 2028-2029 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of operational and maintenance expenses, including student programming, facility maintenance and staff salaries and benefits?”

More information available here.