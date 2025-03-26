Antigo voters to consider term limits

Election day is April 1st and not only will Antigo be voting for a mayor, but also term limits on all city council members.

No member elected would be able to serve more than eights straight years and would not be eligible to run again for six years after.

"You're almost denying the voters the chance to vote for the people of their choice," said Tom Bauknecht, Mayor of Antigo.

If the referendum passes, much of the current city council would be over their term limit threshold.

"A lot of times, you have a hard time finding anybody else to run," said Bauknecht. "You don't get paid a lot and most of them, I swear would probably do the job for nothing."

The mayor adding that it would set the city back.

"It takes a lot to get on your feet and learn the job itself, so to me, it would be detrimental to the city if this passes," said Bauknecht.

Voting 'Yes' on the ballot means Antigo will have term limits that are retroactive to January 1st, 2016.

Bauknecht saying that's one of the flaws in the proposal, however he isn't totally opposed to term limits.

In it's current form, I think it's really flawed," said Bauknecht. "If they were to take out the retroactive part of it, and we could start a new policy. Set a policy to say no third term, no fourth term, but to do it and almost punish long term people that have been dedicated and been here to me is unfair."

City council rejected the proposal 8-1 before getting sent to referendum.

The members want to let the citizens of Antigo make their decision.