Tuesday, April 1, 2025 is the non-partisan election in Wisconsin. Voters are deciding on a State Supreme Court seat, State Superintendent, statewide and local referenda, and some town board and city council seats.

Polls close at 8:00 p.m. All results are unofficial until certified by the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

Below are the results for contested races and referendums. This page will be updated as results come in.

Jump to a results section:



Statewide

School Referenda

Oneida County

Vilas County

Lincoln County

Langlade County

Price County