Gas prices see another bump at the pump

Gas prices are once again on the rise, and according to officials, it's only on it's way up.

In the past week, the average price of gas in Wisconsin rose 11.8 cents, averaging $4.44/g according to Gas Buddy.

That price is $1.58/g higher than a year ago.

Tuesday, the European Union decided to ban Russian crude oil, and that's set to have an impact on both the global supply and price of oil.

"It's had a domino effect, not only here in the United States but internationally as well, so what we're gonna be seeing as far as gas prices this summer is it's gonna fluctuate, and it's still gonna be a very volatile market." said Molly Hart, AAA spokesperson.

Those rising and volatile prices has people considering an alternative way to commute, and contributed to a 'bike boom'.

"We've got more people saying, can I get a cargo rack, can I get bags to carry stuff to and from work, how do I lock my bike at work," said John Nowaczyk, Store Manager at Trek Bicycle in Wausau.

He said he's even had conversations with people helping them find routes to and from work.

All these price fluctuations has people wondering, is there any relief in sight?

Officials said prices will likely not fall below the $4 mark until at least 2023.