Midwest power grid operator raises concerns about summer power supply

An energy grid operator for the first time is warning state power companies there might not be enough electricity this summer.

Officials with the Midwest Independent System Operator (MISO) power grid are alerting Wisconsinites of possible rolling blackouts this summer. Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) is assuring their customers they are prepared as they take on the warmer months.

"Starting with where we are today, right now - and all the way over here," said WPS' Matt Cullen, reaching his arm off-camera, "is where you might need to have some of those emergency measures taken."

MISO'S notice is a regional alert and Cullen said steps would be taken in the event of an emergency, but it's unlikely to happen in the badger state.

"It's never come to the point where MISO has ordered us to reduce the amount of electricity that we are delivering."

This is the first time MISO has had to warn Wisconsin power companies of such possibilities.