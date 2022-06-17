Thousands still without power after Wednesday storms

Power companies still need to do a lot of repairs after storms on Wednesday.

A press release from Wisconsin Public Service says We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service crews have restored service to more than 100,000 customers following Wednesday’s destructive storms.

An outage map this morning showed more than 21-thousand WPS customers still without power.

WPS says crews are continuing to work around the clock repairing outages after more than 1,000 reports of downed trees, snapped power poles and trees falling into equipment.

They expect to restore service to 90% of WPS customers by the end of Friday, with service restored to all customers by Saturday evening.

More extensive damage is being reported in the Fox Valley, as many circuits will need to be rebuilt.

They expect to restore power to all We Energies customers by Sunday afternoon.

Workers from across the Midwest are continuing to arrive to assist in making repairs.

They expect more than 900 people will be working on restoration efforts on Friday.