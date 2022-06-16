Thousands without power after storms move through Wisconsin

Storms that moved across Wisconsin Wednesday spawned reports of tornadoes, and saw power knocked out to thousands of people as trees and tree limbs came down.

Wisconsin Public Service says as many as 60-thousand customers were without power at one point, thanks to destructive wind gusts and hundreds of lightning strikes.

As of six this morning, more than 30-thousand customers were still without power.

WPS said crews were encountering substantial damage, with more than 800 reports of downed trees, downed power lines and trees falling into equipment.

Customers are strongly urged to stay at least 25 feet away from any downed power lines they encounter.

Report any downed lines to WPS or a local law enforcement agency immediately.

The Green Bay, Stevens Point and Wausaukee areas are among those hardest hit by the storms.

The National Weather Service says a confirmed tornado that left debris in its wake was spotted in two west central Wisconsin communities.

The La Crosse Tribune reports the tornado spotted Wednesday in Tomah was described as “large and extremely dangerous” and debris had been seen “lofted” on radar.

The tornado also was spotted 7 miles northeast of Mauston just before 5 p.m.

The tornado was described as “rain-wrapped,” making it difficult to see.

