Boaters can help prevent the spread of invasive species

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources asks boaters to help stop the spread of invasive plants and animals in our waters.

Over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, DNR staff and volunteers with Clean Boats, Clean Waters were at boat launches statewide for their 2022 Landing Blitz.

They were reminding the public of ways boaters can help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species, which pose risks to the health of lakes and fisheries.

Volunteers stationed at boat landings around the state gave demonstrations of the prevention steps that boaters should take before they leave the water.

With additional assistance of grants from the Great Lakes Commission this year, Wisconsin will be able to expand its efforts to even more landings throughout the state.

Invasive species are nonnative plants, animals and diseases.

They can out compete native plants and animals and push them out.

To prevent the spread of invasives inspect your boat, trailer and equipment.

Remove all attached plants or animals, drain all water, never move live fish away from a waterbody, and dispose of unwanted bait in the trash.

Some launches around the state now have cleaning stations to make prevention even easier.