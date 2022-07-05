© 2022 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Energy & Environment

Boaters can help prevent the spread of invasive species

WXPR | By John Burton
Published July 5, 2022 at 6:58 AM CDT
wisconsin_lake.jpg

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources asks boaters to help stop the spread of invasive plants and animals in our waters.

Over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, DNR staff and volunteers with Clean Boats, Clean Waters were at boat launches statewide for their 2022 Landing Blitz.

They were reminding the public of ways boaters can help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species, which pose risks to the health of lakes and fisheries.

Volunteers stationed at boat landings around the state gave demonstrations of the prevention steps that boaters should take before they leave the water.

With additional assistance of grants from the Great Lakes Commission this year, Wisconsin will be able to expand its efforts to even more landings throughout the state.

Invasive species are nonnative plants, animals and diseases.

They can out compete native plants and animals and push them out.

To prevent the spread of invasives inspect your boat, trailer and equipment.

Remove all attached plants or animals, drain all water, never move live fish away from a waterbody, and dispose of unwanted bait in the trash.

Some launches around the state now have cleaning stations to make prevention even easier.

Tags

Energy & Environment WXPR NewsAquatic InvasivesBoating
John Burton
See stories by John Burton
Related Content