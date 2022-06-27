All Things Outdoors: Aquatic Invasive Species

Summer is in full swing in the Northwoods and that means more people out on the water.

In this week’s All Things Outdoors, WXPR's Katie Thoresen and DNR Conservation Warden Audrey Royce talk about some basic rules when it comes to fishing and how anglers and boaters can help keep lakes free of invasive species.

You can listen to All Things Outdoors every other Monday on WXPR or wherever you listen you podcasts.

Got a question or topic you want to learn more about? Let us know in the sidebar.