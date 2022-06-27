© 2022 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
All Things Outdoors (1).png
All Things Outdoors

All Things Outdoors: Aquatic Invasive Species

Published June 27, 2022 at 4:22 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
ais_training_2.jpg
Katie Thoresen
/
WXPR

Summer is in full swing in the Northwoods and that means more people out on the water.

In this week’s All Things Outdoors, WXPR's Katie Thoresen and DNR Conservation Warden Audrey Royce talk about some basic rules when it comes to fishing and how anglers and boaters can help keep lakes free of invasive species.

You can listen to All Things Outdoors every other Monday on WXPR or wherever you listen you podcasts.

Got a question or topic you want to learn more about? Let us know in the sidebar.

Tags

All Things Outdoors local featuresaquatic invasive speciesFishingWisconsin DNR
Stay Connected
Katie Thoresen
Email Katie
See stories by Katie Thoresen
Latest Episodes