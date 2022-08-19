Report looks at groundwater contamination in Wisconsin

A new report from the DNR says nitrates are the most prevalent contaminate in groundwater across the state, but it's not the only concern.

Nearly 70% of Wisconsinites rely on groundwater as their primary source of drinking water, and it also plays a critical role in the state's agricultural industry.

This year's report found about 50 contaminating substances throughout the state, with PFA's being a major priority on the list.

State agencies have already been working to set standards to solve.

The report also highlights the need for increased support and research into groundwater supplies.

Jim Zellmer, a Deputy Administrator for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, says this will give a better understanding of what people are drinking.

"Information contained in this report really can help advise as we move forward on policy decisions, and legislature,"Zellmer said.

The report has been collecting data over the last 40 years, and each year it is used to review and revise health-based ground water standards and policies throughout the state.

Other pollutants found in groundwater includes traces of viruses, pesticides, and even arsenic-- though the levels of all these depend on location.