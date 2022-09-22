Field lab honors the memory of a late forestry professor at UW Stevens Point

A late forestry professor at the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point was honored on Wednesday.

The College of Natural Resources newest 'field lab' was dedicated in honor of the late Bob Engelhard, who passed away one year ago to the day.

University officials said he was a major influence and key player in the natural resources college.

10 acres were donated by the community as a way to carry on Engelhard's legacy.

"When we take students on the land, we're gonna talk about Bob, we're gonna talk about what he meant to our program and so his legacy will live on," said Brian Sloss, Dean of College of Natural Resources.

The Bob Engelhard Restoration Ecology Lab will allow students to study native plants in a variety of habitats and practice restoration techniques.