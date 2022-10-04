Science on Tap is back with a discussion about the importance of using science to guide conservation efforts

“Science: The driving force behind wildlife conservation.”

That’s the topic of this month’s Science on Tap discussion in Minocqua.

Scott Craven, a wildlife extension specialist with UW-Madison, will talk about the importance of using science to guide conservation efforts.

“My plan is to talk about science in general, how it works, why it works and what it’s done for us as a society over the years,” he says. “And then delve into why it seems to be disregarded in so many cases now.”

Craven has worked with UW Extension for more than 40 years.

He has spent much of that time educating the public about how to manage wildlife, whether that’s mitigating problems with nuisance animals or protecting endangered species.

“Wildlife management and conservation are important because quite a few species need human intervention, either to meet human goals, as in the case of the management of the deer herd, or to protect the species themselves in terms of their survival,” Craven says.

Craven is Science on Tap’s first speaker of the season.

His talk begins at 6:30 Wednesday, October 5 at Oakfire Pizza in Minocqua.